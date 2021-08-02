Business Alert: CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Rounds 7 – 9

Round 7 – Waitlisted Applicants From Certain Previous Rounds

Round 7 is a CLOSED round and only available to eligible applicants that have been waitlisted in certain previous rounds. Selection does not guarantee approval or an award. If you were waitlisted, you do not need to reapply. New applications will not be accepted in this round.



Important Dates for Round 7: Selection Starts: August 3, 2021

Selection Ends: September 16, 2021



Round 8- Nonprofit Cultural Institutions Only

Round 8 will support California eligible nonprofit cultural institutions of any revenue size that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com. Eligible nonprofit cultural institutions must complete a new application even if they already applied in Rounds 1, 2, 5 or 6; nonprofit cultural institutions that applied in Round 4 do not need to reapply. Grants will only be available to nonprofit cultural institutions that did not receive funding in any previous rounds. Grants will be prioritized based on the documented percentage revenue declines based on a reporting period comparing Q2 and Q3 of 2020 versus Q2 and Q3 of 2019.



Important Dates for Round 8:Application Opens: August 27, 2021

Application Closes: September 8, 2021



Round 9- New Applicants & Waitlisted Applicants From Certain Previous Rounds

Current waitlisted applicants from certain previous rounds and new applicants that meet eligibility criteria found at CAReliefGrant.com. Applicants not selected to move forward in the review process in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, or 7 do not need to re-apply and will be automatically moved into Round 9. New applicants will need to apply at CAReliefGrant.com.



Important Dates for Round 9:Application Opens: September 9, 2021

Application Closes: September 30, 2021



ResourcesFor more information on grant requirements and eligibility, along with links to application tips and webinars, visit CAReliefGrant.com. Lendistry Customer Care team can be contacted by calling 888.612.4370 or by emailing careliefgrant@lendistry.com. Call center hours are Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm PST.The EDC SBDC is a formal partner of the CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program and can help address your general questions and walk you through the application. Call 805.409.9159 for assistance.