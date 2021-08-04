Road to Davy Brown and Nira to Close

More Like This

Los Padres National Forest officials announced plans to remove and replace two concrete low-water road crossings on Davy Brown Creek and Munch Creek along Sunset Valley Road in the Sisquoc River watershed. The existing concrete crossings will be replaced with channel spanning bridges. According to the United States Forest Service, the concrete crossings are in poor condition and are functioning improperly due to high water-flow events. Construction will begin this week and is estimated to be completed by March 30, 2022. During this time, Nira, Davy Brown, and the Catway OHV Trail — the trails and campgrounds accessed from Sunset Valley Road — will be temporarily closed.

