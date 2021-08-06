Letters Support the Middle East Ensemble

The UCSB Middle East Ensemble is superb, and the music is glorious. Director Dr. Scott Marcus has scheduled a concert for November 20, 2021 in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The UCSB Ensemble talent is comparable to famous Middle Eastern performers in their own countries. These gifted artists have been invited to perform in Egypt more than once. This cultural experience is not on PBS or Commercial Television. It is only on TVSB Media Access Arts CTR. (Channels).

Recording and Televising this concert of Middle Eastern and Eastern European music requires funds of at least $700. A sponsor must be found and/or donations raised.

Please send donations to Executive Director, Erik Davis at TVSB, 329 South Salinas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Also, you can make donations via the GoFundMe account at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2z3sc6-ucsb-middle-east-ensemble-on-tvsb

