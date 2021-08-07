Letters About Those Diapers

Thanks for the informative article by Jean Yamamura about the new facility at Tajiguas. How does the facility deal with disposable diapers?

County Resource Recovery responded: That is a good question that we don’t have an answer for yet. Disposable diapers have a lot of plastics and artificial materials to them that would need to be screened out. (Screening is done in digestate form and after it is compost.) Diapers are processed in San Jose, for instance, so it is possible. Santa Barbara plans to run diapers through the digester, though it could be a year before we know if it works.

Add to Favorites