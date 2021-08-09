Letters Thank You

On Friday, July 30, around 6:30 p.m., I was driving on the 101 and I started to see black spots. I knew that I was going to blackout. I managed to get my truck to the right lane then I blacked out.

When I came to, I was surrounded by airbags. Fortunately, I had yanked the car to the side before going out and thank God, I didn’t hurt anyone else. I was also able to walk away unscathed with the only damage to the truck.

As I stepped out of the truck in shock, a beautiful thing happened. Cars that saw me go off the road had stopped. People came running to help me. A woman had me sit down and literally hugged me into her. Three men held my hands, saying that they had me.

I knew I hadn’t hurt anyone and that I was okay. I didn’t have anything to drink, or any intoxicants at all, and I’m still not sure exactly why I blacked out.

I write this letter to thank the people that stopped to help me for their love and support. I want to thank the paramedics, the policeman and all the people at Cottage Hospital for their professionalism. I would like to thank Katie, who was released from the hospital at the same time as me and supported me with her peaceful energy as we waited for our rides.

I’d love to personally thank you all. Please contact me. (617) 610-9000.

