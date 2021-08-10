Announcement Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors Welcomes Rolf Geyling Hospice of Santa Barbara

Rolf Geyling joins Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Ca, August 10, 2021 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has announced the addition of Rolf Geyling to their Board of Directors. Born and raised in New Jersey, Rolf Geyling holds a B.A. in Urban Studies from Stanford University and a Masters in Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary. Before assuming the Presidency of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission in 2007, he was Director of Development at Fuller and served as an online instructor in its Master of Arts in Global Leadership program.

Prior to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Geyling ministered in South Central Los Angeles for ten years with World Impact, a Christian missions organization called to urban environments. Geyling is regularly engaged as a pulpit preacher, conference speaker, workshop facilitator and organizational consultant. He was also awarded the Westmont Medal in 2015 for the leadership role he plays in the Santa Barbara Community.

“With his years of experience, Rolf is a known passionate public speaker and thoughtful leader.” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are excited for him to bring his knowledge and skills to the Hospice of Santa Barbara team.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

