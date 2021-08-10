Announcement Jan Campbell Retiring as Executive Director of Domestic Violence Solutions, Board Announces Executive Search

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2021 – After years of compassionate leadership at Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County, Executive Director Jan Campbell is retiring in December of 2021. Campbell joined DVS as Executive Director in 2018, bringing with her more than 20 years of management, community engagement and fund development expertise in the nonprofit sector. Her past experience includes work at the Page Youth Center, Heal the Ocean, and most recently, she served as Chief Philanthropic Officer at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

While at DVS, she was chosen as Junior League of Santa Barbara’s 2020 Woman of the Year, amongst a large group of highly qualified women. This is one of the ways she has been widely recognized for her outstanding efforts in philanthropy and community service.

Jan Campbell | Credit: Kelsey Crews

While reflecting upon her time at DVS, Campbell said, “It has been a privilege working with our clients and staff. Leading an agency whose mission is to provide safety, shelter and support to those fleeing domestic violence has been the capstone in my long career in the nonprofit sector. I am grateful to my staff, board and community partners who have been part of an extraordinary team dedicated to supporting a very vulnerable population.”

Moving forward, Campbell plans to stay actively involved in the community through her existing volunteer work, including board commitments at the World Telehealth Initiative and Carpinteria Living Shoreline Festival.

“Under Jan’s leadership, the DVS team revitalized the agency, embraced community collaborations and put the agency on a solid financial footing,” said DVS Board President Michelle Piotrowski. “It has been a pleasure working with her and we wish her the best.”

During Jan’s tenure, DVS:

• Continued to provide safety, shelter and support to hundreds of survivors of domestic violence. • Improved relationships among partner agencies, social services and law enforcement. • Remodeled shelters to improve the safety and comfort of clients and staff.

• Acquired significant public funding for emergency services, housing and support for domestic violence clients.

• Converted underutilized real estate to permanent housing for domestic violence survivors and their families.

• Rapidly responded to safety mandates imposed by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including implementing telehealth clinical services and remote case management.

• Established a job and life skills program to assist clients to obtain employment, education and financial information needed to achieve independence.

“Throughout her career, Jan was a tireless champion for Santa Barbara’s nonprofits,” said DVS Board Member Jessica Tade. “It was wonderful to work with someone whose compassionate nature allowed her to give so much back to the community.”

The DVS Board of Directors kicks off its search for an equally passionate Executive Director who can lead the agency into its next exciting chapter, and plans to secure a replacement by Q4 of 2021. While the Board is hoping to onboard a new Executive Director prior to the end of the year, Norman Colavincenzo, Director of Finance, and Teresa Pichardo-Urbina, Director of Operations, are the point managers during this period of transition.

Interested candidates can visit DVS's employment page to learn more about the position and how to apply.

Domestic Violence Solutions provides safety, shelter and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events,

please visit dvsolutions.org. DVS 24-Hour Crisis and Information Line: 805.964.5245

