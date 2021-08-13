Announcement

Santa Barbara Animal Shelter Location Temporarily Closed

COVID-19 Exposure Among Staff

By Santa Barbara County Animal Services
Fri Aug 13, 2021 | 6:47pm

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has temporarily closed the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter due to a positive case of COVID-19 identified among  staff. Contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure contacts are advised of next steps  including quarantine and testing as appropriate. All adoptable dogs have been moved to the  Santa Maria Shelter for care during this closure.  

Shelter Operations will be closed through August 22, 2021 and possibly longer at the Santa  Barbara Shelter, located at 5473 Overpass Road, effective immediately. All services remain  available through the Santa Maria Shelter, at 548 West Foster Rd. For assistance, please call (805) 681-5285 to connect with customer service staff. Animals are still available for adoption and owner redemption. If you would like to schedule a reclaim or interaction with any of the dogs, cats or rabbits, please visit www.sbcanimalservices.org and call to schedule an  interaction at the Santa Maria Shelter. 

Animal Control Field Operations will respond to priority calls at this time. Priority calls include  law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite  complaints, dangerous and aggressive dog complaints. If you have a stray animal in the South  County, please contact the non-emergency line at (805) 683-2724 to contact an Animal Control  Officer in the area. For north and mid-county areas, SBCAS is asking the public to bring stray  animals directly to the animal shelter at 548 West Foster Rd. in Santa Maria. 

• All questions or concerns regarding cats can be directed to ASAP Cats at 805.683.3368 or via  email at info@asapcats.org

• All questions and concerns regarding rabbits can be directed to BUNS at 805.683.0521 or via  email at info@bunssb.org

For more information about SBCAS and services offered, please visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.  

Sat Aug 14, 2021 | 03:56am
