Announcement Spherion Staffing to Ignite Hiring Movement in Goleta’s Workforce with the Spherion Works Sweepstakes U.S. Staffing Leader Awarding 150+ Coveted Prizes, Including a New Ford Mustang Sports Car

GOLETA, Calif. – Spherion Staffing Goleta is adding some fun to hiring — and retaining — its workforce with a creative employment initiative to fill thousands of jobs and fuel the nation’s workforce recovery efforts.

Spherion Works Sweepstakes kicked off July 12 and runs through National Staffing Week (September 13-19) and aims to drive Goleta’s unemployed and underemployed to join and stay at the 40 employment opportunities in the area. A central element to the Spherion Works Sweepstakes is the more than 150 prizes that will be awarded to individuals contracted and working for Spherion. Weekly winners will be randomly selected across the more than 200 Spherion offices nationwide during the campaign. With a wide variety of prizes ranging from GoPro cameras to Nintendo Switches, the campaign will conclude in mid-September with the announcement of the hiring campaign’s grand prize, a new Ford Mustang sports car.

“Spherion is giving the Goleta community a chance to be rewarded for their hard work this summer,” said Trish Miller, owner of Spherion Goleta. “The Spherion Works Sweepstakes is our initiative to show our support after the challenges faced this past year during the pandemic.”

Spherion employees active on assignment in Goleta will earn an entry into the Spherion Works Sweepstakes each week they work during the campaign. Several exciting prizes are up for grabs including MacBook Air Laptops, Apple Watches, flat-screen TVs, GoPros, Nintendo Switches, Apple AirPods, Grizzly Coolers, Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and more! Each weekly prize will lead up to the grand prize of a brand-new Ford Mustang sports car. Embracing Spherion’s identity, the majority of prizes will come in its signature orange. Spherion is not affiliated with any of the brands associated with the prizes being offered, nor are these brands sponsoring or endorsing Spherion or the Spherion Works Sweepstakes.

An influx of job opportunities with strong potential for upward mobility are resurfacing, and Spherion is committed to helping client companies optimize productivity and get job seekers back to work. The staffing firm’s 200-plus offices from coast to coast are all filling rewarding positions, as nearly ten million Americans remain out of work due to reasons related to the pandemic. So, “Let’s Get to Work, Goleta!”

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes, visit spherion.com/works.

To learn more about Spherion Goleta, visit www.spherion.com/goleta.

About Spherion

Spherion, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry with 75 years of experience, brings the power of local to its clients and candidates through a network of independent and empowered franchise owners. Backed by the drive and stability of the global leader in human resource services, Spherion is growing and evolving to tackle what is next for the emerging workforce. The company recently unveiled a striking new brand identity that reflects its successful growth to meet the needs of client companies and the emergent workforce. It also revealed a new purpose-driven tagline, “Let’s Get to Work.” Today, Spherion services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses and operates more than 200 offices across the country.To learn more about Spherion’s services, visit https://www.spherion.com. For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/.

