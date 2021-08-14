Letters The Delta Disaster

We all thought our nightmare was over, just to see it reemerge across the country raising the possibility of a variant resistant to our vaccines. Masks are back, and the specter of a repeat of the shutdown begins to appear a real possibility.

We can thank the right-wing machine honed by Donald Trump as his insane followers confuse their politics with science. The antivaxxers are to blame for this tragedy, and the governors of states that refuse to mandate mask again have blood on their hands.

These right-wing racists, misogynic science deniers used to be just irritating; now they are a real danger to the rest of us. They carry guns, tear gas, and dress in full military gear as civilians, which is astounding to me. They try to impede the right to vote but claim they are patriots.

I fear for my granddaughter, who is 2 years old. She lives in a right-wing area, and Delta must be there. How much pain can we tolerate from the madness of this crowd? If you are not vaccinated by now, you are a fool.

