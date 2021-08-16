Environment Health Department Issues Air Quality Watch Due to Smoke from Western Wildfires Current Conditions Are ‘Good to Moderate’ But Could Change Quickly

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a statement to be aware of worsening air quality due to wildfires throughout the western United States.

Current air quality monitors show “good-to-moderate” conditions, according to Lyz Bantilan, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Although there is some smoke in our atmosphere, the public health department says it is a dynamic situation that could change quickly.

If smoke is able to be seen or smelled, it is best to exercise caution and stay indoors as much as possible, especially for those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, older adults, and children. Any unnecessary outdoor activity should be avoided, and essential outdoor workers are advised to wear N-95 masks.

The health department also suggests creating a “clean-air room” in the home by keeping all windows closed and either purchasing or building an air purification system.

The health department encourages residents to be aware of the local air quality, which can be monitored through ourair.org.

