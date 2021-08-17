Announcement Update Regarding Santa Barbara Animal Shelter Temporary Closure and Services

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has updated South County field operations while proactively working to keep animals, staff, and community members safe. Stray dogs from Santa Barbara may be taken directly to Santa Barbara Humane at 5399 Overpass Road during the temporary closure of the County Animal Shelter. Members of the public looking for lost dogs should also contact Santa Barbara Humane directly. The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter located at 5473 Overpass Road will remain closed through at least August 22, 2021, with an anticipated reopening on August 23, 2021.

“We are so grateful to Santa Barbara Humane for their support and collaboration during this temporary closure,” says Animal Services Director, Angela Yates. “We hope that this partnership will reduce stress for lost dogs and owners hoping to be reunited with them.”



Santa Barbara Humane is open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily and can be reached at (805) 964-4777.The Santa Maria Animal Center remains open for business. Animals are available for adoption and owner redemptions at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Please call (805) 681-5285 for assistance.

Cats: All questions or concerns regarding cats can be directed to ASAP Cats at (805) 683-3368 or via email at info@asapcats.org.

Rabbits & Guinea Pigs: All questions and concerns regarding rabbits and guinea pigs can be directed to BUNS at (805) 683-0521 or via email at info@bunssb.org.

For more information about SBCAS and services offered, please visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.

