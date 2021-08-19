Announcement Sk8 Week at HeidiMerrick.Com to Benefit Carpinteria Skatepark

Heidi Merrick returns home with her SK8 CARP capsule collection to benefit the community of Carpinteria and their future skatepark.

Joining together with influencers, skaters, and her hometown of Carpinteria, Los Angeles based fashion designer Heidi Merrick has created a limited edition collection of tees and sweatshirts with 100% of proceeds going towards future shreds and ollies. But that is not enough! 2021 has been marked as the year the Carpinteria Skate Foundation completes the park designed by Skateland Parks, and there is a $170k gap to close to make it happen.

“It’s so important for our kids to have a fun outlet in the community when there’s no surf,” says Merrick. “I have never seen care and mentorship from one child to another like I have in skateparks. It is my total joy to help promote and fund this invaluable asset to Carpinteria. And I’ve never met a skater I didn’t like.”

The limited collection will launch on HEIDIMERRICK.COM on Monday, August 23rd to kick off SK8 Week, followed by Instagram Lives by the designer and sponsors. Join in and donate by visiting HEIDIMERRICK.COM and spread the word via Instagram by tagging @hmerrick and #SK8CARP to help get the skatepark to completion.

