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LOMPOC, CA, June 25, 2026 – As Independence Day approaches, the City of Lompoc Fire Department is urging all residents to celebrate safely, responsibly and in accordance with local laws as our nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The use of illegal fireworks poses a significant risk to our community, increasing the potential for injuries, fires and property damage. Fireworks enforcement efforts will be conducted throughout the July 4th holiday in coordination with the Lompoc Police Department. Individuals found in violation of local fireworks regulations may be subject to administrative citations of up to $1,500 per violation, per the Lompoc Municipal Code.

Residents are reminded that fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or detonate are illegal for consumer use in Lompoc. Common examples include aerial shells, rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers. Only approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be possessed and used within areas authorized by local ordinance.

With dry grass and vegetation present within and surrounding the city, even a single illegal firework can quickly ignite a fire that threatens homes, businesses, and open space.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable Independence Day,” said Interim Fire Chief Kevin Shay. “As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, we ask our residents to do their part to keep our community safe. We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and use only legal fireworks where permitted, as doing so helps us protect our community and our first responders.”

Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks, as permitted by the Lompoc Municipal Code, may be used within approved areas of the city. These areas include the city parking lot on Ocean Ave. and I St. (where water tubs will be available to cool used fireworks before disposal), and residential front yards and driveways at a safe distance from residential dwellings. Safe and Sane fireworks cannot be launched in the street.

Residents should always follow manufacturer safety instructions, keep a water source readily available, and properly dispose of fireworks after use.

Residents wishing to report illegal fireworks activity are encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 736-2341. Residents are also encouraged to use the Lompoc Police Department mobile app to report illegal fireworks. The app is available to download in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Approved Safe and Sane fireworks can be purchased at the following locations from June 28th – July 4th.

Booth Locations:

First Apostolic Church – 701 W Central (Walmart parking lot) Lompoc Valley Baptist Church – 729 N H St (Aldi parking lot) Victory Outreach Lompoc – 1120 W Ocean Ave (DeWees) Lompoc Grange – 1500 N H St (Tractor Supply) Lompoc EDA – 1041 N H St (Goodwill)

The City of Lompoc Fire Department asks all residents to help keep our community safe this Fourth of July by avoiding illegal fireworks and encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to do the same. Working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday while honoring this historic milestone in our nation’s history.