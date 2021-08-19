Announcement Solvang’s Hadsten House to Close for Renovations on September 1

SANTA YNEZ, CA — August 18, 2021 — Hadsten House, the Solvang-area hotel owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, will close on September 1 for significant renovations, with an approximate reopening date slated for spring of 2022.

The 71-room hotel located at 1450 Mission Drive in Solvang was built in 1972 and bought by the tribe in 2012, adding the property to a hospitality portfolio that includes the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and Hotel Corque in Solvang.

“This will be a complete room and property remodel aimed at positioning Hadsten House as a highly favorable option in the competitive Solvang hotel market,” said John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The renovation will include the removal of the property’s indoor swimming pool, which will allow space for an outdoor courtyard area that will surely become a popular gathering spot for both guests and the local community.”

Hadsten House’s employees were made aware of the pending closure in June and provided with opportunities to transfer to similar positions at the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians employs nearly 1,500 residents of Santa Barbara County.

Add to Favorites