Public Safety Strauss Wind Energy Deliveries on the Road Overnight Deliveries of 200-Foot-Long Blades Commence Next Week

As the Strauss Wind Energy Project moves sets of its roughly 200-foot-long turbine blades, Caltrans has issued a heads up that roads will be affected from the Port of Stockton to their new home in the hills south of Lompoc.

The trip begins during night on Wednesday, August 25, using three large transport vehicles with an escort by the California Highway Patrol. The caravan will head down Interstate 5 to Highway 46 East in the Lost Hills area and turn west toward the 101. Once it reaches Paso Robles, it will head south to the 135 junction at Los Alamos, and from there, to Highway 1 and Miguelito Canyon.

Once delivery is completed, the extended-bed trucks will telescope in size and return along the 1 and 246 on the following morning.

Up to 30 wind turbine generators are destined for the site, and Caltrans notes more deliveries will take place over the next three months. The City of Lompoc anticipates more than 200 loads will arrive between August and early December, and that delays of about a minute are likely to occur during daylight hours along West Ocean Avenue, South F Street, Cypress Avenue, I Street, and San Miguelito Canyon Road.

