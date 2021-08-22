Letters Dear New York Times:

I’m a resident of a very, very dry Santa Barbara, California, where film plastic is not accepted for recycling. Since April I’ve been attempting to have the venerable New York Times discontinue its hypocritical use of plastic delivery bags, and over and over again I’ve been blown-off when trying to have this accomplished.

How the Times can publish its Climate Forward newsletter while contributing to the mountains of plastic trash just amazes me. Why don’t they care?

Please, Times management, in the name of Mother Nature, address this issue.

