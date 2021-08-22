Letters

Dear New York Times:

By Diane Siegel, S.B.
Sun Aug 22, 2021 | 1:41pm

I’m a resident of a very, very dry Santa Barbara, California, where film plastic is not accepted for recycling. Since April I’ve been attempting to have the venerable New York Times discontinue its hypocritical use of plastic delivery bags, and over and over again I’ve been blown-off when trying to have this accomplished.

How the Times can publish its Climate Forward newsletter while contributing to the mountains of plastic trash just amazes me. Why don’t they care?

Please, Times management, in the name of Mother Nature, address this issue.

Mon Aug 23, 2021 | 02:42am
https://www.independent.com/2021/08/22/dear-new-york-times/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.