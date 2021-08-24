Announcement Deadline to Register to Vote in the California September 14 Recall Election is Monday, August 30

To Assist Voters, County Elections Offices are Open This Saturday in Addition to Regular Weekday Hours



Monday, August 30 is the deadline to register to vote in California. Registering by this deadline ensures that voters receive the voter material they will need. Voting in California has never been easier and registering to vote is the first step. All California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are a United States citizen and at least 18 on or before Election Day, September 14. There a several ways to register to vote:

Register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov

Paper applications can be found at most U.S. Post Offices, or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

To assist voters in meeting the registration deadline, County Elections Offices listed below will be open Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during regular business hours.

What if a voter misses the August 30 deadline? Eligible citizens may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, available only at the County Registrar of Voters offices or a polling place to register and vote. Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the Registrar of Voters Office has completed the voter registration verification process. “I highly recommend that voters register by the August 30 deadline,” said Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark their ballot safely and securely at home. If a voter is unsure about their voter registration status or needs to change registration information like address, visit the website at SBCVote.com.”The three county election offices listed below are open for voting, voter registration and voter questions through Election Day, September 14, including thsi Saturday, August 28 as listed above.

Santa Barbara, 4440-A Calle Real

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102

8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidays

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134

8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, except holidaysThe Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office wants to help make the voting process as easy as possible. For questions or assistance, please call (805) 568-2200 or go to SBCVote.com. The Secretary of State also has resources for California voters at vote.ca.gov.

