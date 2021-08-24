Announcement Orcutt Community Plan Area Preliminary Ranked Cannabis Retail Storefront Applications

Monday, August 23, 2021:The following is the final ranked storefront retail location list for the Orcutt Community Plan Area (CPA). These rankings are a result of the Phase 3 merit-based selection process.Phase 3 consisted of an on-site visit to the proposed retail location, review, score, and ranking of the Neighborhood Compatibility Plan that each applicant submitted.Per County Ordinance 50-7.d.3.vii, accepted applicants had the opportunity to file a written scoring protest with the County Executive Office. Scoring protests were carefully considered by the County Executive Office and all decisions of the Office are final. This final ranked cannabis storefront retail list reflects the resolution of all scoring protests received during the five-day scoring protest period. The highest ranked applicant will be selected and invited to start the process to obtain a land use entitlement/permit and a cannabis business license. The selected applicants will have 90 days to submit an application to the Planning and Development Department consistent with the applicant’s cannabis storefront retail application.To view a breakdown of an applicant’s score, click on the link under Scoring in the table below or view on the website. The submitted application materials for these applicants will be available in the table below on or before September 7, 2021.

For more information on how scores were determined and weighted, please refer to the linked scoresheets below:

For inquiries, please contact:

(805) 568-2777

cannabisinfo@countyofsb.org

East Clark SB dba Cookies 1604 E. Clark Ave., Bldg B, Ste 1 Scoresheets Strategic Golden dba Unique Farms 155 E. Clark Avenue Scoresheets Haven IX (Orcutt) 235 E. Clark Avenue Scoresheets JCSB Ventures dba Beyond Hello 3596 Orcutt Road Scoresheets SLO Cultivation dba Sunnyside 3550 Orcutt Road, Bldg C4 Scoresheets

Disclaimer: This ranking list does not grant any rights, permits, licenses, or privileges. The County reserves the right to make any changes to this list and may amend terminate or delay the cannabis storefront retail licensing program at any time. The County may invite the highest ranked applicant in each Community Plan Area to apply for a land use entitlement.

