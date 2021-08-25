Letters Health Safety at Risk

The arguments being made by some of the possible replacements for Governor Newsom are alarming. Among other things, they apparently intend to end mask mandates and vaccination requirements. This represents a huge threat to the health of our communities and especially the health of our school children, their teachers, and all their families.

The governor has done his best to keep Californians safe during a very difficult time, and I hope people realize that this would change if he is forced out.

