Adoptable Pets Danny

Credit: Courtesy

Danny is a three year old neutered male Boxer mix who is looking for his forever home. He is one of the dogs who came here in a group of dogs from El Paso, Texas. Danny is a loving dog with boundless energy. He has been compatible living with another dog in the shelter environment but will need a home without cats. Call us at 805-681-5285 to meet Danny.



K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Danny for adoption. For adoption inquiries for please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.



To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Add to Favorites