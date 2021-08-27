Briefs Victims from Wednesday’s 101 Incidents Identified

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has identified the four people who died in two accidents on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning. The first decedent was 31-year-old Cameron Martinez of Solvang. He was the first to be struck in the northbound lanes of the 101 at 2:10 a.m.

Three people are identified as having died in the southbound lanes around 2:18 a.m. Two of them were from Santa Maria: 25-year-old Daniel Garcia and 23-year-old Eryka Lopez. The third individual is 28-year-old Natalia Stallworth of Santa Barbara.

Media reports indicate Stallworth had been driving the Volkswagen Jetta that crossed the center of the highway near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road and hit the Ford Expedition head-on. It remains undetermined if the two accidents are related.

