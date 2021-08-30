Transportation Billionaire Anchors Two Super-Yachts Off Santa Barbara Coast Former UFC Owner Brings 285-Foot Ship and ‘Garage’ Ship with Helicopter Pad to Santa Barbara

Two massive super-yachts appeared in the Santa Barbara Channel last Thursday, drawing awe and questions from beachgoers and residents.

Lonian | Credit: Courtesy

According to Harbormaster Mike Wiltshire, the two offshore vessels are the Lonian — a 285-foot super-yacht built by Feadship of Florida and the Netherlands — and the Hodor, its 216-foot companion ship. Both are owned by billionaire Lorenzo Fertitta, former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The Lonian was purchased for $160 million in 2018 and can hold up to 12 guests and 27 crew members, including the captain. According to superyachttimes.com, the ship is ranked as the 117th largest super-yacht in the world, and its sister ship, the Hodor serves as a trailing garage, housing the “toys,” which include a helicopter; the ship has its very own helicopter pad.

The ships have led to a number of calls to the Harbor Patrol from Santa Barbara residents, some of whom wondered if the Hodor’s helipad indicated a military ship.

Wiltshire said the ships’ captains and crew contacted the Waterfront Department on the evening of Thursday, August 26.

Hodor | Credit: Courtesy

“We provided them with anchor coordinates at that time,” he said. “They have not indicated how long they will be here.”

The two ships were anchored off of Newport Beach a couple of days before their trip to Santa Barbara. Wiltshire said that boats anchoring off the Santa Barbara coast is not unusual, as the department frequently sees large ships requesting to stop by the channel.

“Nothing overly out of the ordinary as we occasionally provide anchor coordinates for vessels too large to moor in the harbor, and they typically shuttle into port using tender boats,” Wiltshire said.

