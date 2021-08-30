Announcement Longtime Lompoc Resident Lorraine Cox Donates Lot to Lompoc Theatre Project

The Lompoc Theatre Project is “thrilled” to announce its recent acquisition of a vacant property

adjacent to the theater.

Longtime Lompoc resident Lorraine Cox donated to the LTP her property on the corner of North

H Street and Walnut Avenue in loving memory of her husband, Terrill F. Cox, who died in 2016.

Terrill Cox was a former Superior Court Judge and longtime community activist.

The Lompoc Theater is located at 112 H St., and the lot, at .32 of an acre, abuts the theater

property on the north, along Walnut Avenue.

Mark Herrier, executive director of the Lompoc Theatre Project, expressed his gratitude to

Loraine Cox for her donation, which marks the largest contribution ever made to the nonprofit

organization.

“It is hard to overstate just how important this is to us. Not only does it set a new bar for other

major donors, it gives us maximum flexibility for our renovation plans and enables us to expand

our current food truck Friday’s to include live music and other vendors.

“It is a big deal for LTP and the community, as well. Quite simply, we’re thrilled.”

The Lompoc Theater Project is a registered nonprofit for the community effort to restore the

historic Lompoc Theater, to reopen as a performing arts and film center, educational and

community hub, and focal point of a revitalized downtown Lompoc.

