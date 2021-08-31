Announcement Sheriff Brown Selects First Administrative Officer To Lead Support Services

Robert “Bob” Gonzales | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Sheriff Bill Brown has selected a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to fill a long-time vacancy as the head of Support Services. This will be the first time that a Chief’s position will be held by a civilian at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The CAO position is an executive leadership position responsible for oversight of the Support Services Branch, which includes the Financial Service and Operations Support Divisions.

Sheriff Brown chose Robert “Bob” Gonzales to fill this important role beginning September 6, 2021. Bob was hired by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2019 as the first non-sworn Human Resources Manager. Prior to that, he worked in consulting, served as Interim Director of Public Safety at Mt. San Antonio Community College, and was the Chief of Police for the City of Santa Paula Police Department. Bob has also served on the Santa Paula Elementary School District Board of Trustees, the Santa Paula Union High School District Board of Trustees, the Ventura County Community College Board of Trustees, and the Santa Paula City Council.

Sheriff Bill Brown said “Bob has an extraordinary background, is cheerful and energetic, and brings a wealth of executive leadership experience and knowledge to this new position. He has served us exceptionally well as our first Sheriff’s Human Resources Manager, and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in his new position as our first-ever civilian Chief Administrative Officer.”

