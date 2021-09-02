Announcement County of Santa Barbara Seeks Community Input on Mental Health Support Services Needs to Address Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Globally and nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new challenges for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders. In order to ascertain and respond to needs locally, the County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with community mental health and wellness partners and stakeholders, is seeking input to help determine mental health and substance use disorder services to meet the needs of our community.

The whole community is invited to respond to a short 10- to 15-minute survey during September. Data gathered through the survey will be used to identify and tailor services to meet the needs of community members. The survey is available electronically in English and Spanish, and on the County’s website at recoverysbc.org/covidrecovery/. The survey will also be conducted in the field by service providers for populations less likely to have access to an electronic survey.

In June, the County Board of Supervisors authorized the use of federal ARPA funding (American Rescue Plan Act) to expedite an assessment of mental health needs resulting from COVID 19, and to develop a plan to initiate identified priority services in conjunction with partners to promote recovery and resiliency in individuals and our overall community.

“Isolation, quarantine, remote learning, business impacts and physical distancing has impacted everyone; some more than others,” said Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT, PIO/Chief Quality Care and Strategy Officer for the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness. “It is critical that necessary supports to address the unique impacts of COVID-19 are in place in a timely manner to help our community through recovery. We could not be more appreciative of the County Board of Supervisors for recognizing a need to address whole-community mental health and supporting this collaborative effort.”

The process is being led by the County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the Community Wellness Team, along with a broad stakeholder group that provided input on the assessment processes including key populations and targeted outreach strategies. The survey was developed with assistance from mental health experts from UCSB to assure efficacy. The survey includes questions from the 2019 Cottage Health Population Health Survey, and from previous children’s mental health surveys.

COUNTY SURVEY ON MENTAL HEALTH IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Data from this survey will be reviewed and compared against previous surveys. A separate survey designed to assess the impact of the pandemic on children ages 0-5 is under development, and will be sent out at a later date. Collaborative community partners include those listed below in alphabetical order.

For more information about the process and recovery plan, the public may contact Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org.

Community Wellness Team Members:

American Red Cross

County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness

County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Behavioral Sciences Unit

Cottage Health

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Institute for Collective Trauma and Growth

Jewish Foundation of Santa Barbara

Mental Wellness Center

Santa Barbara County Psychological Association

Santa Barbara Foundation

Santa Barbara Response Network

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Countywide Mental Health and Alcohol and Drug Advocates and Providers

Bowers Foundation

CALM

Casa De La Raza

Casa Pacifica

CenCal Health

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA)

County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services

Dignity Health CA Central Coast

Family Service Agency

Health Linkages/Santa Barbara County Promotores Network

Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization – Healthy Lompoc Coalition

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast

Romo and Associates

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Santa Barbara County Education Office

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Transitions Mental Health Association

UC, Santa Barbara



