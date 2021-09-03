Announcement State Route 192 Resurfacing Project Through Montecito Begins Tuesday September 7

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to resurface State Route 192 in both directions from Cold Springs Rd. to 0.9 miles west of Nidever Rd. will begin on Tuesday September 7.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm and Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm.

This resurfacing project will be focused the week beginning Tuesday Sept. 7 on State Route 192 between Cold Springs Rd. and E. Valley Rd. / Camino Viejo Rd. Travelers can expect delays of up to 5 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place and travelers are asked to give themselves extra time during their commute.

The contractor for this $1.78 million project is Toro Enterprises Inc. of Oxnard, CA. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County,

residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our

website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

