Letters A Profile in Courage

It’s possible many of us who will be voting “No” on the recall of Governor Newsom are only alive today because this first-term governor was the first in the nation to declare a state of emergency to protect our health workers, our health-care system, and our citizens. Can you imagine how difficult it must have been to make that decision for a state with a population of almost 40 million and a GDP of $3.2 trillion which represents 14.6 percent of the total U.S. economy?

All we had hoped for was that each of us would follow common sense and science to contain the spread of a deadly airborne virus so that it would not mutate into a more dangerous variant. Despite the fact that masking and social distancing cost us virtually nothing, millions of Americans have refused to do so.

Yes, it is their right to get ill and die. No, it is not their right to put other citizens at risk.

Florida’s governor continues to cling to the appalling idea that his mishandling of the worst public-health disaster in the last 100 years will somehow further his political career. If anything proves a candidate is unfit for office surely it would be their willingness to let their constituents die for their own political gain. It is a tragedy that California reported 93 deaths from COVID yesterday. It is a travesty that Florida, with half our population, reported 1,338.

How many Americans have to die before we accept the fact that our refusal to stop spreading COVID will simply give it the opportunity to mutate again. Delta is not the last letter in the Greek alphabet.

When we should be working together to contain a deadly airborne virus, we have this misguided, shameless attempt by of a group of opportunists to overturn the will of the people of California. If we must “re-vote” for the governor we already elected, so be it, but we all know it has nothing to do with what is best for the people of California.

Recent data indicates California is first in the nation in expanding GDP, creating jobs, raising household incomes, manufacturing growth, investment in innovation, producing clean energy, and is posting record profits from its stocks and bonds. Californians will be receiving the biggest state tax rebate in American history. Our governor saved tens of thousands of lives by simply having the courage to do the right thing. Why on earth would we ever recall Governor Newsom?

