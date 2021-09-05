Letters Connections

Das Williams is a funny guy!

I never heard him once get indignant and bring up how foolish it is to connect Trump to “genocide” while his fellow democratic socialists were comparing Trump to Hitler for four years.

However, he did bring up “genocide” when he criticized people for connecting the authoritarian censorship, mandates, etc. being put forth by the Biden regime.

Yes, I am aware that there is no connection between Biden’s authoritarianism and “genocide.”

No, none of us “anti-vax/mask-ers” think that Biden is going to kill us or commit “genocide.”

What you are weaselly trying to do is distract from the point that there is a connection to the authoritarianism and censorship of Biden and early 1930s Germany.

There are many true progressives that are speaking out against Biden’s actions, like Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., and ex-Clinton advisor Naomi Wolf, who points this out in her “Ten Steps to Fascism.”

However, now triggered, the supervisor demagogically and foolishly tries to connect that to “genocide” when someone makes a connection between early 1930s authoritarian censorship in Germany and Biden’s authoritarian censorship and government working with tech and business to not serve or block people not vaxing. I am not anti vax, but I am not getting this vax. “Anti-vax/science” is another demagogic game the Democrats play.

COVID is not a hoax, and I know no one who isn’t getting the vax that says it is a hoax.

It’s the politicization of COVID that is the hoax, and one would have to be very lacking in discernment to not see how the Democratic National Committee used COVID to get rid of Trump.

