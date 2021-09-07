Announcement College Dreams in Reach Thanks to Elks Scholarships

Bill Migliacci, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 Scholarship Chairman, is proud to announce the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student contest. The MVS scholarship is available to High School Seniors who are United States Citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need.

The application, if completed online, must be submitted by the November 15th, 2021 deadline. 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022. The Elks will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The top 20 national finalist participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards. The remaining 480 runner-ups will receive $4,000 scholarships.

Since 1931 the Elks have awarded scholarships to thousands of students. This year the Elks is investing $4.2 Million dollars in College Scholarships. MVS Scholars-all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service, are graduating from college at a rate of 90% or 30% higher than the national average.

Applications for the 2022 contest are available on the Elks Website. Complete Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest details visit: https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.

For more information on this and other Elks Scholarships and Grants email Bill Migliacci: BILLSHERJEN@SBCGLOBAL.NET.

