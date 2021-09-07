Music Jackson Browne Restores Live Music at the Santa Barbara Bowl Hollister Ranch Rocker Offers Up the Old and the New

In a case of poetic cultural justice, last weekend’s grand re-emergence of live music in major venues–breaking the pandemic-mandated silence–was a win-win for the hometown team. Santa Barbara-born Toad the Wet Sprocket pulled a double header at the Lobero, while longtime part-time Hollister Rancher Jackson Browne kicked off the truncated Santa Barbara Bowl season in high, cozy style on Sunday.

Jackson Browne | Credit: Erick Madrid

Elements defining the 72-year-old Browne remain, with his bounty of crowd favorites (including “Fountain of Sorrow,” “The Pretender,” the hedonistic candy of “Take it Easy” and his masterpiece “These Days”), social and navel-gazing issues, and an expanding, impressive discography. From his bold new album came the title track, the ocean homage “Downhill from Everywhere” and the age-related tease of “My Cleveland Heart.”

Browne cherishes and showcases his bandmates and even the crew (consider the “The Load-Out”/”Stay,” this show’s closer). His current band is extra potent thanks to his excellent, almost impossibly tasty guitarist Val McCullum and pedal steel/lap steel poet Greg Leisz (also from Santa Barbara County), whose flavorful additions make him heir apparent to former Browne foil David Lindley.

I have a sentimental soft spot for Browne’s feelgood brew partly due to countless encounters at the Bowl, going back to the late ‘70s. Chalk up another warm-fuzzy one, for the home team.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites