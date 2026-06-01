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ON the Stage



It’s always a party when the Brasscals! are in the house. SOhO turns second line when Santa Barbara’s own Brasscals! join New Orleans powerhouse SOUL Brass Band for an all-ages night of high-energy brass, funk, and second line rhythms on Monday, June 8. Brasscals! kicks off the evening at 7 p.m. with an infectious mix of funk, jazz, pop, Latin grooves, and New Orleans–inspired brass arrangements.

Christopher Cross | Photo: Max Crace

Then headliner SOUL Brass Band brings the spirit of New Orleans second line culture to the SOhO stage with a dynamic sound blending brass, soul, jazz, funk, and hip-hop into a nonstop dance party atmosphere. See sohosb.com for tickets and details.

I’ll be sailing on a sea of nostalgia when Christopher Cross brings his distinctive vocal stylings and more than 40 years of beloved songs to the Lobero Theatre on Friday, June 5. With a career that began with his 1979 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including for the first time in Grammy history — the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist, Cross has continued to perform as a solo artist for more than four decades. After that first album, Cross joined music royalty Burt Bacharach to write the Academy Award–winning “Arthur’s Theme,” for the movie Arthur. With his 1983 release, Another Page, Cross was again in the Top 10 with the singles “All Right” and “Think of Laura.”

His song, “Swept Away,” composed for the hit television series, Growing Pains, was nominated for an Emmy. Cross started his own label and, since 2007, has released eight albums of new material, including A Christopher Cross Christmas and The Café Carlyle Sessions — jazz treatments of hits and favorites born out of a residency at the famous Hotel Carlyle in New York City. His latest project is aptly titled The Complete Works. Released in 2020, it celebrates his 40th anniversary as a recording artist and is a collection of all 12 previously released CDs, one CD of singles and bonus tracks, and a pink vinyl containing one track from each album chosen by Cross. Click here for information and tickets.

Opera in the Park | Photo: Courtesy

Opera Santa Barbara’s Opera in the Park returns to Godric Grove at Elings Park on Sunday, June 7, from 3-5 p.m. with a family-friendly program, A Celebration of American Song. The concert commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States, featuring selections from American opera, musical theater, and art song. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring blankets and seat cushions, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live music beneath the open sky.

The eclectic program will feature music by celebrated American composers and songwriters including Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, Ricky Ian Gordon, Matteo Neri, Jake Heggie, Victor Herbert, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Colm Wilkinson, and Leonard Bernstein.

For more tickets and information, visit Operasb.org or call (805) 898-3890.

ON the Page

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book during those long, lazy days of summer. Since my early childhood, I’ve always been able to happily spend hours losing track of time in the fictional worlds of favorite characters. The Santa Barbara Public Library is encouraging people of all ages to do just that with the annual Summer Reading Program, running from June 6 through August 15.

Summer reading programs begin in June at all Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley libraries. | Photo: Courtesy

Set your own reading goals and choose how you’d like to take part — whether that means exploring new titles, reading a few pages every day, or checking out a new genre. In addition to the reading challenge, the library will host a full lineup of free programs and events for all ages throughout summer.

Children can pick up an Adventure Log at any library location to set their goals and track their reading progress. And every time they visit the library and talk with a staff member about their reading, they’ll earn colorful beads to create a personalized reading chain. Then bring completed logs to Central Library on Friday, July 31, for a free Mr. Softee cone and prizes.

Teens and adults can also participate by picking up a DIY zine at any library branch. Throughout the summer, participants can use the zine to document their reading from favorite quotes to a book that inspired them.

The Adult Summer Reading Kickoff event is Thursday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Fox Wine Co. (120 Santa Barbara St.). The All Ages Summer Reading Kickoff is

Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.).

The Summer Reading Program at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries is also designed to encourage readers of all ages to develop and nurture lifelong reading habits by providing fun incentives to come into the library. Taking place from June 1 through July 31, people can participate online through a free Beanstack app and website, or through paper logs and entries available at Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express, Buellton Library, Solvang Library, and the Bookvan. There are all sorts of prizes (learn more here ) like museum passes, pizza parties, and ice skating, as well as activities. Click here for more details.

ON the Horizon



The Brill Foundation has issued an open call for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles County artists to apply to join an AI/New Media artist working group focused on the environmental, social, and creative impacts of AI. Grants of up to $5,000 are available. Click here for details.

ICYMI

ON the Calendar

The Funky Neighbors | Photo: Courtesy



Santa Barbara Black Culture House kicks off Black Music Month with The Funky Neighbors, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library. This free outdoor concert takes place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at the Santa Barbara Public Library Downtown Branch, Library Plaza at 40 East Anapamu Street between State and Anacapa streets.

The Funky Neighbors (listen here ) is an L.A.-based jazz-funk trio with Stevie Martin on bass, Damon Superday Wilson on keyboards, and Terrance SMOKE Huggins on drums.

For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.