Announcement Missile Defense Test Scheduled

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, is the launch decision authority.

“Team Vandenberg has a long history of collaborating with our Missile Defense Agency partners to ensure safe launch operations for missile defense tests,” said Long. “It’s an honor for Space Launch Delta 30 to work with our mission partners on this important national security test.”

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg VSFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the Ground-based missile mission, contact Missile Defense Agency Public Affairs at Heather.Cavaliere@mda.mil or (256) 503-7802.

