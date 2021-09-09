Announcement Santa Barbara County Residents Invited to 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Ceremony: 1st Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Members of the public are invited to attend a special ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Sheriff Brown, along with the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, will join local dignitaries and representatives from area fire departments and other agencies for the first annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) Teen Court program was selected as 1 of 60 participants across America to lead this National 9/11 Day Remembrance Project.

Ceremonies in the selected 60 communities will join together to never forget the 2,983 women, men, and children who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and in the February 26, 1993 World Trade Center Bombing. Each of the 60 inaugural communities will remember 50 of the souls lost by reading their names and short biographical information for each.

During this ceremony, members of the CADA Teen Court program will present the County with the official 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all victims who lost their lives on these two tragic days. Each of the 9/11 flags were previously flown at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which is located on the sacred ground where the Twin Towers once stood.

This will be the largest nationally coordinated 9/11 Day project in America in remembrance of 9/11’s 20th Anniversary. This event is led by Global Youth Justice, Inc., and is sponsored and funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps and Global Youth Justice, Inc.

Anyone wishing to attend this local event is encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket, as seating will be extremely limited. For media inquiry about this event on a nation-wide level, see below for contact information.

AmeriCorps, Washington, DC, USA

https://americorps.gov/

AmeriCorps is the federal agency responsible for leading efforts around America to involve Adults and Youth in both 9/11 Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For Decades AmeriCorps has worked to make service to others an indispensable part of the America Experience. Through America’s most trying times, AmeriCorps has come together to help those in need. More information e-mail PressOffice@cns.gov or call 202-606-6755.

Global Youth Justice, Inc., Boston, USA

Global Youth Justice, Inc. leads a Global Network of 1800+ Youth-Led and Volunteer-Driven Diversion Programs called Youth/Teen/Student/Peer Court and Peer Jury – now in 47 USA States, 25+ Tribes, Washington, DC, and 12 Countries. More than 250,000 Youth are involved annually to include Youthful Offenders and Youth Volunteers. More information e-mail 911Day@GlobalYouthJustice.org and/or call Global Youth Justice, Inc. @ 202-468-3790.

Add to Favorites