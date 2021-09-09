Letters Signs of Life?

While sailing last Thursday, the Bellosguardo property was “showing more signs of life.” Private events for the elite?

Why is Bellosguardo not open to public as dictated in Huguette Clark’s will?

I suppose those permits were for private events. You would think with such generous salaries, more progress would be made to accommodate the wishes in her will.

Per the story by Tyler Hayden: “The foundation formed in 2014 and officially took possession of the property in 2017, but besides hosting a Great Gatsby–themed fundraising gala and a handful of private tours, it has not made any real progress in transforming the historic 27-room mansion and its 23 acres of manicured grounds into a modern community center to promote the arts, as Clark, an avid art collector herself, dictated in her will.”

“Lindaman ― who, according to the Foundation’s latest tax records, collects a $120,000 salary…”

Why is nobody talking about this? Why is the public not pushing, pressing, or asking questions? This is wrong.

