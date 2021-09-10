Announcement

Pills or No Pills, That Is the Question: How to Best Improve the Quality of Life for Seniors

Featured Speaker: Dr. Camille Hunter, CEO of Coastal Geriatrics

By Gray Panthers
Fri Sep 10, 2021 | 1:38pm

Featured Speaker: Dr. Camille Hunter, CEO of Coastal Geriatrics

This free forum will be of interest to seniors, as well as their family members and care givers, in addressing such issues as:

  • Newer approaches to senior wellness
  • Inappropriate prescription use in the older population:  when too many medications in combination become problematic
  • How ‘goals of care’ affect decisions about independent living, discussions about end-of-life issues, and even issues of basic health maintenance such as mammograms or statins
  • Maximizing quality of life now:  the importance of exercise, diet, and social contact

Please register in advance for this event by clicking on this link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Please invite friends, family, and care givers of all ages. www.sbgraypanthers.org ; info@sbgraypanthers.org 

Sat Sep 11, 2021 | 00:19am
https://www.independent.com/2021/09/10/pills-or-no-pills-that-is-the-question-how-to-best-improve-the-quality-of-life-for-seniors/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.