Announcement Pills or No Pills, That Is the Question: How to Best Improve the Quality of Life for Seniors Featured Speaker: Dr. Camille Hunter, CEO of Coastal Geriatrics

This free forum will be of interest to seniors, as well as their family members and care givers, in addressing such issues as:

Newer approaches to senior wellness



Inappropriate prescription use in the older population: when too many medications in combination become problematic



How ‘goals of care’ affect decisions about independent living, discussions about end-of-life issues, and even issues of basic health maintenance such as mammograms or statins



Maximizing quality of life now: the importance of exercise, diet, and social contact



www.sbgraypanthers.org ; info@sbgraypanthers.org

