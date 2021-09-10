Announcement Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Luncheon Will Have Guests Dreaming Big for the Future

Santa Barbara, Ca, September 3, 2021 – Each September, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) invites the community to join them in recognizing National Childhood Cancer Awareness month through their much cherished Gold Ribbon Luncheon. After last year’s multiple cancellations, TBCF is eager to celebrate with their supporters and families together under one roof, or in this instance, a tent at the Hilton Santa Barbara’s Plaza Del Sol.

The past year demonstrated that big adversity requires big dreams, and this year TBCF is asking the community to not just support the families they serve, but to also Dream Big with them in an effort to take families from Surviving to Thriving. Sharing his inspirational message of resilience, hope and dreaming big will be FOX NFL Sunday’s host Curt Menefee, notable sportscaster, athlete and author whose book Losing Isn’t Everything provides a thought-provoking look at what the experience of adversity can teach us about competition, life and the human spirit.

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon’s emcee will be Santa Barbara’s own Andrew Firestone who has hosted this event three times and is a guest favorite. The Dream Big theme lends itself to a bit of whimsy and childlike innocence which will be incorporated into the event décor, inviting guests to remember their carefree days of childhood, and their young dreams. TBCF is taking a number of precautions to ensure this outdoor event will be safe for all guests and welcomes questions regarding their safety policies at 805.563.4723.

This year’s luncheon honorees include Nikki & Larame Green and family who will be presented with the Heart of Gold Award for over a decade of volunteerism, advocacy and financial support. The entire Greene family has actively participated in TBCF’s programs, from volunteering at Family Fun events, to delivering meals, to assembling bikes for surprise Christmas presents to kids in the hospital. The Greenes have supported the TBCF community for years with compassion and dedication. Additionally, Lacy & Michael Taylor and family will be presented with the Pay it Forward Award. The Taylors were recipients of TBCF’s funding and services after their son Wyatt was diagnosed with cancer, and since then have been actively involved in promoting TBCF’s mission. When asked what TBCF means to her family, Lacy Taylor shared, “There’s just no way describe the level of stress and fear after your child is diagnosed with cancer. Having TBCF’s support during that time was invaluable. It’s such an honor to be able to now be in a position to give back, and it means everything to our family.” Andrew & Giana Miller are current recipients of TBCF’s programs and services, and will share the story of their five year old son Henry’s cancer journey. Henry is in the final months of a three year treatment plan for Leukemia, and his family is eager to watch him thrive as he enters kindergarten.

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon will feature a robust Live Auction including a week’s stay at a Four Season’s private villa in Costa Rica and platinum passes to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival among others. A Premier Silent Auction will include luxury goods from Gucci and Tous, a yellow diamond pendant by Daniel Gibbings, weekend getaways and excursions, library wines, pieces of fine art and a host of local small business gift cards. General Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at TBCF office and at the event for $25 each, or 5 for $100. General Raffle items include a Beverly Hills getaway at The Peninsula Hotel, a case of Melville wine, and a glamping getaway in a beautifully updated vintage Argosy Airstream. This year a very limited number of Premier raffle tickets will be sold for $100 each for a trip to St. Maarten. More information about raffles and auction items, can be found by calling Kirsten Stuart, Communication and Events Director at 805-308-9943.

Ticket sales being on September 13th and are $200 each. This event will sell out quickly due to the limited number of tickets being sold. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event or by calling the TBCF office.

About Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation advocates for families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support. TBCF projects that they will support a record number of families in 2021 and relies on the support of our generous community through financial donations and volunteer support. For more information and to donate, please visit their website at TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org

