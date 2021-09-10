Announcement You Can Change the Life of a Child Today

Help-a-Kid No-Ball

Instead of using your donation to throw a big party, we are selling tickets to an event you don’t have to attend! All Help-a-Kid No-Ball proceeds go directly to helping children living in Transition House’s emergency shelter.

No-Ball Ticket $150

Why buy a ticket to an event that won’t take place?

Your giving goes to helping children—not putting on a party.

You will make a significant impact on the lives of homeless children—now, and in the future.

You will help make your community a better place to live—for everyone.

Sponsor a Child $1000

By sponsoring a child during their stay, you will help them grow up healthy,self-confident, and successful. Your $1000 donation provides:

A safe place to sleep in a private room with all family members

Three healthy meals a day

Tutoring and a daily literacy program

College-focused mentoring for teens

Sliding scale licensed infant care

Regular kid stuff like birthday parties,

holiday celebrations, and trips to the zoo!

Opportunity Drawing Tickets $10 or 6/$50

You’ll get a chance to win great prizes while helping homeless families transform their lives for the better and return to housing.

Film Festival Passes: Priority admission to all festival screening plus dinner at Olio e Limone.

Dinner for a Year: Twelve dinners for two to the best local restaurants.

Staycation: Two nights at the Santa Barbara Inn, Condor Express whale watching, kayaking, and dinner at Loquita.

Sonos Surround Set: High-Def beam, sub and a pair of SL1 speakers.

Add to Favorites