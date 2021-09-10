You Can Change the Life of a Child Today
Instead of using your donation to throw a big party, we are selling tickets to an event you don’t have to attend! All Help-a-Kid No-Ball proceeds go directly to helping children living in Transition House’s emergency shelter.
Why buy a ticket to an event that won’t take place?
- Your giving goes to helping children—not putting on a party.
- You will make a significant impact on the lives of homeless children—now, and in the future.
- You will help make your community a better place to live—for everyone.
By sponsoring a child during their stay, you will help them grow up healthy,self-confident, and successful. Your $1000 donation provides:
- A safe place to sleep in a private room with all family members
- Three healthy meals a day
- Tutoring and a daily literacy program
- College-focused mentoring for teens
- Sliding scale licensed infant care
- Regular kid stuff like birthday parties,
holiday celebrations, and trips to the zoo!
Opportunity Drawing Tickets $10 or 6/$50
You’ll get a chance to win great prizes while helping homeless families transform their lives for the better and return to housing.
- Film Festival Passes: Priority admission to all festival screening plus dinner at Olio e Limone.
- Dinner for a Year: Twelve dinners for two to the best local restaurants.
- Staycation: Two nights at the Santa Barbara Inn, Condor Express whale watching, kayaking, and dinner at Loquita.
- Sonos Surround Set: High-Def beam, sub and a pair of SL1 speakers.