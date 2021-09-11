Letters Are We Better Off?

On September 11, 2001, when hijacked planes hit the twin towers, the Pentagon, and American heroes downed a third hijacked plane, the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan and were providing sanctuary for al-Qaida.

Today, once again the Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and providing sanctuary to al-Qaeda. But this time, they have control of Bagram Air Force Base and billions of dollars’ worth of American military equipment.

So as a nation, are we better or worse off today?

