Are We Better Off?

By Don Thorn, Carpinteria
Sat Sep 11, 2021 | 5:13pm

On September 11, 2001, when hijacked planes hit the twin towers, the Pentagon, and American heroes downed a third hijacked plane, the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan and were providing sanctuary for al-Qaida.

Today, once again the Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and providing sanctuary to al-Qaeda. But this time, they have control of Bagram Air Force Base and billions of dollars’ worth of American military equipment.

So as a nation, are we better or worse off today?

