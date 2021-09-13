Announcement

Missile Defense Test Completed

By Vandenberg Space Force Base
Mon Sep 13, 2021 | 9:02am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Ground-based Interceptor missile, an element of the  nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was launched from North Vandenberg today at 10:30 a.m.  Pacific Time by Space Launch Delta 30 officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.  

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority. 

“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile  Defense Agency,” said Long. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and  ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.” 

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg VSFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta  30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.  

For queries regarding the Ground-based missile mission, contact Missile Defense Agency Public Affairs at  heather.cavaliere@mda.mil or (256) 503-7802.

Mon Sep 13, 2021 | 21:10pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/09/13/missile-defense-test-completed/

