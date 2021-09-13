Announcement Veterans Stand Down Donation Drive-Thru Drop-Off at Santa Maria Fairpark

Santa Maria—Santa Barbara County’s 9th annual Veterans Stand Down event is set for Oct.16, and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Veterans Stand Down aims to provide homeless and at-risk veterans with hot food, access to services, clothing and hygiene items.

The community can donate items for Veterans Stand Down on Wednesday, September 22, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Specific needs are: towels, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s and women’s tee shirts, underwear, shoes, baby diapers, small size shampoo, bar soap, and hangers. Please—new, not used, clothing items only.

Community members should enter the Fairpark through Gate 5 at the corner of Stowell Road and Depot Street. Look for the Veterans Stand Down signs at the small livestock barn. For more information on donations, please call the Stand Down helpline at (805) 346-8402.

