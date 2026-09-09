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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience the energy of downtown this week. From Oktoberfest celebrations and night markets to car shows, engaging talks, wellness activities, live performances, dance, and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout downtown.



The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here

Featured Events:

Convivencias at Tablao Museo at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Thursday, September 10, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, September 10, 6:30 PM) Gypsy Cats at The Grand On State (Thursday, September 10, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, September 10, 7:00 PM) Gatsby Night at Beau (Friday, September 11, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, September 11, 7:00 PM) SOhO Soirée: Night Market at SOhO (Friday, September 11, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, September 11, 7:00 PM) Selah Dance Collective: The Stranger and Beethoven’s Tango at the Lobero theatre (Friday, September 11, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, September 11, 7:30 PM) Oktoberfest at Institution Ale Company (Saturday, September 12, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, September 12, 11:00 AM) Rooftop Reset: Sculpt Edition at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, September 12, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, September 12, 9:00 AM) Pocas pero locas y Lowriders: Writes and Riders at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Saturday, September 12, 12:00 PM)

A Photographic Journey of the California Coastline with Aaron Svenby at domecíl (Saturday, September 12, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 12, 6:00 PM) The Papas & Mamas at the Lobero Theatre (Sunday, September 13, 6:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 13, 6:00 PM) Science Pub: Fire – History, Science and Practice at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant (Monday, September 14, 6:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing: Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street).

Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street). Coffee & Open House with the City’s Development Liaison (Thursday, September 17, 9:00 AM):Stop by City Hall for coffee, conversation, and a chance to ask questions and connect directly with the City’s Development Liaison.

(Thursday, September 17, 9:00 AM):Stop by City Hall for coffee, conversation, and a chance to ask questions and connect directly with the City’s Development Liaison. Colors of the Coast Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, capturing California’s coastal landscapes through memory, intuition, and expressive color.

(On Display until September 27) Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, capturing California’s coastal landscapes through memory, intuition, and expressive color. Another Room Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto.

(On Display until September 27) Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto. Pianos on State (September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.

(September 29-October 19):This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance. Ready to Hang Call to Artists: The Ready to Hang Artist Entry is open. The Community Arts Workshop is seeking all types of art – painting, print, fabric, photography, assemblage, clay, wood, and more! All styles, all mediums, all experience levels, all ages, all people.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.