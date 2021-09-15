Briefs Goleta Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Victim Stabbed Several Times Before Riding Bike to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goleta resident Tuesday morning for attempted murder after being notified that a man had been stabbed several times before riding his bike to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Following an investigation, deputies discovered the alleged stabbing took place near Highway 217, and suspected Juan Diaz-Chevez, 32, of Goleta, to be the perpetrator. The victim is expected to recover, and there are currently no additional suspects, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

Diaz-Chevez was is being held at the Main Jail for attempted murder with bail set at $1 million.

