Announcement Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW Hosts Women & Leadership Event

Lompoc, CA – The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the community to its Women & Leadership Zoom program on Saturday, September 18th from 10:30 am to noon with an interactive game or two to test your knowledge of current and historical leaders and your own leadership style.

An outstanding panel of local women leaders from 6 different sectors: Business, Education, Student, Defense/Space, Religion, Student and Government will share personal experiences, insights on biases in their industries, and tips for successful strategies for young professionals seeking to be leaders in any field. In addition, two women student leaders, sponsored by AAUW, will share their experience at the two-day National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) held this summer.

AAUW Women & Leadership Panelists: Top row left to right: Lompoc Chamber CEO, DeVika Stallings (Business Sector), School Board Member, Janet Blevins (Education Sector) and Allan Hancock student Shay Allen (Student Sector)

Bottom row left to right: Vandenberg Space Force Director of Public Relations, Robin Gorhmley (Defense/Space), Lompoc Mayor, Jenelle Osborne (Government Sector). and Rev. Julia Hamilton (Religion Sector).

Everyone is invited to Zoom-in and participate in a positive, uplifting, motivating, and fun event. Registration is required at https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/; there is no charge to attend.

For more information about the event please email Dulcie Sinn Dulcie.sinn@mac.com at or Lucy Thoms-Harrington at lth.terralink@gmail.com

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and 800 college and university partners. Since AAUW’s founding in 1881, members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic, and political. Learn more at www.aauw.org.

