Suspicious Package at De la Guerra Plaza Leads to Evacuation and Bomb Squad Response Authorities Are Requesting Public to Stay Away from Area Until Situation Is Resolved

Reports of a suspicious package this morning located near the Santa Barbara City Attorney’s Office led authorities to evacuate the area and call in the Santa Barbara Bomb Squad to assess the situation.

Around 9:30 a.m. the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communication Center received a call about the package, and the area is being cordoned off while businesses are notified of the orders for evacuation, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale.

The bomb squad is currently responding to De la Guerra Plaza, Ragsdale said, and no pedestrian or vehicular traffic will be allowed in the area until further notice.

“We are requesting community members stay away from the 700 block of State Street, First block of East De la Guerra Street, and De la Guerra Plaza until this situation is resolved,” Ragsdale said.

Law enforcement personnel will update the public or any businesses directly if there are any other safety concerns, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

