Community Environmental Council and Electric Drive 805 Coalition Partners Invite Public to Learn About Benefits of Driving Electric
Organizations Push For Swift Change And Commitment During National Drive Electric Week
|September 16, 2021 SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Electric Drive 805 coalition partners are proud to sponsor a variety of free, in-person and virtual events leading up to and throughout National Drive Electric Week from September 19 to October 2, 2021. The public is invited to learn about the wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) that can fit most every lifestyle and budget.
National Drive Electric Week is a nationwide celebration to help the U.S. transition rapidly and equitably to cleaner transportation that protects communities from pollution and worsening climate change impacts. Current emission and pollution statistics are behind California’s push to have five million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2030 and 100% zero-emission car sales by 2035.“
The most recent IPCC report states explicitly that humans are the cause for the rise in Earth’s temperature,” stated Michael Chiacos, CEC Climate and Energy Program Director, who has driven an electric car since 2012. “Transportation is the leading cause of greenhouse gas in California, so driving less and switching to electric is critical to meeting state and local climate goals – and ultimately creating a liveable climate and sustainable world.”
These events will also spread the message that electric vehicles are for everyone, regardless of income level due to increased incentives available for eligible low-to-moderate income households. “EVs can save people hundreds of dollars a month on transportation costs, especially when they can utilize local and state EV incentives,” commented Jen Hernández, CEC’s Energy & Climate Associate who recently used incentives to get her own clean vehicle. Speaking to why more people do not take advantage of the incentives, Hernández noted, “Until you start to do the research about potential savings and see EV options that are available, it is not always clear how an EV can fit your lifestyle and budget.”
Here is a current list of incentives, with additional state funding anticipated later in 2021 or early 2022:
The California Clean Fuel Rewards program
Southern California Edison EV Rebates & Incentives
Central Coast Community Energy Electrify Your Ride
Clean Vehicle Rebate Project
Clean Vehicle Assistance program (currently closed)
A range of free events throughout the week highlight the many benefits – including affordability – of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. They also highlight the strong growth of electric charging stations and other infrastructure that makes it easier than ever to drive electric.
|Virtual events:Catered to community members who are new to the electric vehicle movement, each webinar is free and requires advanced registration.
SLO Climate Coalition and ZDS Communications Present: E-Biking 101 Webinar – Saturday, September 25
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
For anyone who wants to learn more about electric bikes, cargo bikes, scooters, and the proliferation of electric carsharing services.
Register here: https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2865
|CEC’s Climate Action Webinar Series: National Drive Electric Week EV 101 – Tuesday, September 28
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT
People curious about whether electric vehicles are right for them are particularly encouraged to attend. Experts in the field will share everything you need to know to start driving electric.
Register here: cec.pub/2021-EV101
|In-person events:
Experience electric vehicles first hand, get questions answered, and gain the support and confidence required to make the switch to electric. A team of EV experts and volunteer EV owners will be at each event, available to assist attendees and give guidance so others can find the perfect electric vehicle for their transportation needs.
CEC at the Ventura Weekend Marketplace – Sunday, September 19
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Ventura College
4667 Telegraph Road, East Parking Lot, Ventura, CA 93003EV Advocates of Ventura County at the Oxnard EV Showcase and Ride & Drive – Sunday, September 26
9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Channel Islands Harbor
3610 South Harbor Blvd., Oxnard CA 93035
Learn more: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2857CEC at the Goleta Farmers’ Market EV Showcase – Sunday, September 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Camino Real Marketplace
7004 Market Place Dr., Goleta, CA 93117
Learn more: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2944SLO Climate Coalition at the SLO Electrify Your Life Showcase – Thursday, September 30
5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
SLO Farmers Market
1022 Morro St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Learn more: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2894SLO Climate Coalition at the 4th Annual SLO EV Ride & Drive – Saturday, October 2
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Madonna Inn
100 Madonna Rd., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Learn more: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2830
Live events will adhere to all County COVID guidelines, and are subject to change based on these guidelines. All attendees and volunteers are required to wear face masks whenever they are within six feet of another person at all National Drive Electric Week 2021 events. For more information, see the in-person event safety requirements we are following at https://driveelectricweek.org/event-safety.Those interested in learning more and making the switch to clean transportation are encouraged to visit ElectricDrive805.org, a coalition led by CEC that works to increase access to electric vehicles.
