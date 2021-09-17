Community Environmental Council and Electric Drive 805 Coalition Partners Invite Public to Learn About Benefits of Driving Electric

September 16, 2021 SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Electric Drive 805 coalition partners are proud to sponsor a variety of free, in-person and virtual events leading up to and throughout National Drive Electric Week from September 19 to October 2, 2021. The public is invited to learn about the wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) that can fit most every lifestyle and budget.



National Drive Electric Week is a nationwide celebration to help the U.S. transition rapidly and equitably to cleaner transportation that protects communities from pollution and worsening climate change impacts. Current emission and pollution statistics are behind California’s push to have five million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2030 and 100% zero-emission car sales by 2035.“



The most recent IPCC report states explicitly that humans are the cause for the rise in Earth’s temperature,” stated Michael Chiacos, CEC Climate and Energy Program Director, who has driven an electric car since 2012. “Transportation is the leading cause of greenhouse gas in California, so driving less and switching to electric is critical to meeting state and local climate goals – and ultimately creating a liveable climate and sustainable world.”



These events will also spread the message that electric vehicles are for everyone, regardless of income level due to increased incentives available for eligible low-to-moderate income households. “EVs can save people hundreds of dollars a month on transportation costs, especially when they can utilize local and state EV incentives,” commented Jen Hernández, CEC’s Energy & Climate Associate who recently used incentives to get her own clean vehicle. Speaking to why more people do not take advantage of the incentives, Hernández noted, “Until you start to do the research about potential savings and see EV options that are available, it is not always clear how an EV can fit your lifestyle and budget.”



Here is a current list of incentives, with additional state funding anticipated later in 2021 or early 2022:



The California Clean Fuel Rewards program



Southern California Edison EV Rebates & Incentives



Central Coast Community Energy Electrify Your Ride



Clean Vehicle Rebate Project



Clean Vehicle Assistance program (currently closed)



A range of free events throughout the week highlight the many benefits – including affordability – of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. They also highlight the strong growth of electric charging stations and other infrastructure that makes it easier than ever to drive electric.