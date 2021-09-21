Announcement Mobile Vaccine Clinics Coming to a School Near You

To help keep your child safe, children age 12+ can now receive the COVID vaccine at school on the following days. The vaccine is free, no appointment is needed, and any parent, family member, or person living with you is eligible.

» Dos Pueblos High School: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4–7 p.m.

» La Cumbre Junior High: Monday, Sept. 27, 4–7 p.m.

» Dos Pueblos High School: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6:30–10 a.m.

» Goleta Valley Junior High School: Monday, Oct. 4, 4–7 p.m.

» Santa Barbara Junior High School: Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4–7 p.m.

» Santa Barbara High School: Monday, Oct. 11, 6:30–10 a.m.

For added convenience, you can make an appointment for your child online at My Turn (myturn.ca.gov). Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines will be available at all locations.

» Parents/guardians are encouraged to accompany their child.

» Please sign and return the consent form — download it in English (publichealthsbc.org) or Spanish (publichealthsbc.org).

» Wear a face mask.

» Bring a current photo ID to verify child’s age.

» Be prepared to stay for a 15–30 minute observation period after your vaccine.

Vaccine Information: www.cottagehealth.org/vaxfacts | www.cottagehealth.org/vacunahechos

