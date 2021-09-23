Announcement Joint Statement on FDA Authorization of Pfizer BioNTech Boosters

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the following joint statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón on the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer BioNTech boosters:

“Vaccines are safe and effective, and they’re how we end this pandemic. That’s why California supports our federal partners’ determination to provide Pfizer BioNTech boosters, specifically for those over the age of 65, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe disease, and individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure puts them at higher risk. The state has built the infrastructure necessary to distribute vaccines to eligible Californians statewide on day one.

“It continues to be incredibly important that unvaccinated Californians get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect both themselves and their loved ones. As part of the long-established, multi-step process CDPH follows for every COVID-19 vaccine related decision, we will take recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on administrating booster doses before taking action. CDPH is working with local partners and health care providers to ensure California is ready to immediately begin administering booster doses eligible Californians once these recommendations have been made.”

www.cdph.ca.gov

Add to Favorites