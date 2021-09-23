Announcement Santa Barbara Symphony Announces New Vice President of Finance, Natasha Miller-Zahn

(September 2021) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Symphony has appointed Natasha Miller-Zahn as Vice President of Finance to lead the nonprofit organization’s overall financial strategies and systems in this newly-created role. As a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, the Symphony’s fiscal and operational structures involve expertise managing unique aspects such as complex donor contributions, and implementing effective cost and control measures that strengthen the organization’s ability to fulfill its mission to the community.

“I’m not only excited to get to know Santa Barbara and call it our new home, but I’m extremely impressed with the creative vision and organizational opportunities that the Santa Barbara Symphony is undertaking to deepen its impact in the community,” said Miller-Zahn. “Equally impressive is the fact that the Symphony is expanding its investments in concert performances and music education programs as we are still emerging from the pandemic. This is only possible with trust and support in the organization coming from its patrons and donors here in the community.”

Miller-Zahn comes to the Santa Barbara Symphony as VP of Finance after having served in the capacity of Director of Finance for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra since 2018. She brings a wide scope of knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and the understanding of the strategic and operational goals of a nonprofit organization. She and her spouse, along with their dog Lulu enjoy traveling to different climates, exploring local cuisines, and visiting new places. Miller-Zahn holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University.

“This is an exciting time for the Santa Barbara Symphony,” said President & CEO, Kathryn R Martin. “Natasha’s unique combination of financial best practices, deep knowledge of the Symphony industry, and an ability to know how to provide information in ways for both staff and board to make informed decisions will enable us to continue to expand and deepen our impact in the community. ”

About the Santa Barbara Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra, the Santa Barbara Symphony is consistently lauded for its innovation, artistic excellence, commitment to delivering dynamic music education programs, and is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. Under the artistic leadership of charismatic Israeli conductor and Santa Barbara resident, Nir Kabaretti, since his appointment in 2006, the Symphony is one of the few orchestras in the nation who found ways to bring the orchestra together for a full season of live broadcasts. Its mission of bringing joy, engagement, and connection to the community was amplified during the pandemic when it was needed the most. As the only music education program tied to a Symphony orchestra in the region, Its award-winning programs serve more than 10,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.

