More Like This

It was with tempered amusement and pathos that I watched a group of anti-vax, anti-mask marchers exercise their First Amendment rights on September 18. One can’t help but note the irony of peacefully protesting for their freedom to be a health menace to themselves and others. Surely their police escort was aware that they were protecting the protesters’ right to risk public safety by spreading misinformation.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.